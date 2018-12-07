Homeless man finds $17K in cash, donates it to food bank

SUMNER, Wash. (WSVN) — A homeless man in Washington state had the opportunity to keep thousands of dollars in cash for himself. Instead, he donated it to a good cause.

According to Q13 Fox, Kevin Booth found $17,000 in a bag outside of Sumner Food Bank. Booth gave it to a food bank employee, who then turned it over to police.

“He leaned over, picked it up, looked in it and he knew it was money. He waited for our person who comes in at 7:30 in the morning. He waited for her, gave it to her and said, ‘Somebody left this for you,’” said the food bank’s director, Anita Miller.

Officers held onto the cash for 90 days. But when no one came forward to claim it, the food bank was allowed to keep the $17,000.

Miller said the money will be used to expand the building so they can provide more services to the homeless and to families in need.

Booth, who has been coming to the food bank for the last five years, was praised for his decision to give the money to the charity.

“It was a big decision for him because he could use it, but you do not take from somebody else. It would be stealing and he doesn’t steal,” she said.

Police gave Booth a citizen gift certificate and gift cards to a local grocery store.

Miller also said the Food Bank will continue to look out for Kevin and they are thankful for his decision to give back.

“It makes you feel good to be able to help him. He helped us in a roundabout way. It’s a wonderful feeling. Trust me, it opened up all of our eyes,” Miller said.

