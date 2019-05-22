Homeless high school student graduates top of class, earns $3 million in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSVN) — A Memphis high school student overcame multiple obstacles and graduated at the top of his class.

According to Fox 13, 17-year-old Tupac Mosley received over 50 scholarships worth more than $3 million dollars.

Mosley is also the valedictorian of his high school class. However, what makes his accomplishments even more amazing is that he did it all while being homeless.

“After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21 of this year,” Mosley Told Fox 13.

Mosley and his family went from home to home until they received help from For the Kingdom, a nonprofit organization that helps lead urban children and teens in Memphis in the right direction.

Mosley said if it wasn’t for the director allowing him and his family to stay there, college may not have been an option.

Throughout his hardships, Mosley managed to keep a 4.3 GPA and got accepted into over 40 schools.

Now, after graduating Sunday at the top of his class, he plans on attending Tennessee State University where he will major in electrical engineering.

