DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A quick-thinking Amazon delivery driver is being credited with helping save a Des Moines home after spotting flames while on her route Friday morning.

Ciara Aschan was making deliveries around the 6900 block of Southwest 15th Street just before 11:30 a.m. when she noticed smoke and flames coming from the back of a neighboring house.

“I noticed the flames coming out of the top of, like, the attic area on the house,” Aschan said. “And I’m like, oh my God, I think that house is on fire.”

Aschan immediately called 911, then ran toward the home, banging on doors and shouting to alert anyone inside. She eventually found an open door and checked to see if anyone was home, but no one was inside.

Des Moines Fire Department officials said Aschan’s fast response gave crews a crucial head start that helped them limit the damage to the home’s second floor.

“It saved a lot of damage — it saved the house,” said Des Moines Fire Department’s Mike Morgan. “If somebody would have been in there, obviously, we could have saved a life.”

The homeowners later sent Aschan a message thanking her for her actions.

“You saved our house,” the message read. “The fire department said if you hadn’t, we could have lost the entire house. I can’t say thank you enough.”

Fire investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the blaze, but said it likely began near a wood-burning stove.

No injuries were reported.

