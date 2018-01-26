Home Depot to give workers up to $1,000 in bonuses

ATLANTA (AP) — Home Depot is paying out one-time bonuses of up to $1,000 in cash to its hourly workers in the U.S., citing the recent tax overhaul.

The home improvement retailer announced the move Thursday, joining others doing the same, including Disney, Starbucks and Walmart.

On Friday, FedEx joined the fray, saying it will give wage increases and bonuses to its workers, plus a $1.5 billion contribution to the company’s pension plan.

Home Depot Inc. said that their one-time bonus will be distributed in the current quarter. Existing bonuses will be paid out as well.

The Atlanta company anticipates an approximately $150 million fourth-quarter charge mostly tied to taxes on unremitted offshore earnings. It expects the charge, plus the one-time bonus, to trim its fiscal 2017 earnings outlook by about 19 cents per share.

