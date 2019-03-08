Home Depot hiring 80,000 Seasonal Workers this Spring

(WSVN) - The popular home improvement store, Home Depot, plans on hiring 80,000 seasonal workers for Spring.

Fortune reports the new job openings will take place in over 2,000 stores across the nation as well as 100 distribution centers.

As temperatures begin to warm up, Home Depot heats up with 80,000 available jobs. Applicants should visit https://t.co/olsFtcfQ9H for the 15-minute application, or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 for a link to local positions. https://t.co/EcYMTnko9Z pic.twitter.com/nEKTtFm2c3 — The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) March 5, 2019

The staffing spree reportedly matches the number of hires from the company’s last two years.

Home Depot has the option for applicants applying for jobs to schedule their interviews.

To apply for a seasonal job, either go to the Home Depot careers website or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 for a link.

