COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, over 100 Holocaust survivors are set to gather in Cooper City in one of the largest celebrations in the region.

The gathering comes days after Israeli forces allegedly fired on a crowd of people heading toward an aid distribution site in Gaza.

According to officials and witnesses, at least 27 people were killed, forcing the White House to tell Hamas and Israel to get back to the negotiating table.

Hamas, however, has rejected a proposal from special envoys, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under increasing pressure to get the hostages home.

Israeli officials, however, maintain that they only fired warning shots. Some U.S. officials, such as Ambassador Mike Huckabee, claimed the accusations were fabricated.

The United Nations has demanded a thorough investigation, accusing Israel of using aid as a weapon.

Meanwhile, millions around the world continue to push for peace.

Wednesday marks both the beginning of Hajj, an annual pilgrimage serving as one of the five pillars of Islam, and Holocaust Survivor Day.

Holocaust Survivor Celebration Day in Cooper City is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. Holocaust survivors can be expected to honored with brunch, dancing, and other forms of entertainment.

