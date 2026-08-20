HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood lifeguard is set to be honored after he came to the rescue of three family members while on vacation in Aruba when their excursion out on the water turned catastrophic.

The incident happened Aug. 13 when the victims’ tube smashed into a catamaran, violently throwing those on board into the water.

Soeaking with 7News on Thursday, Hollywood lifeguard Marcelo Lorenzo said he was on the other tube, in shock as he saw his loved ones go under.

“Once we take off, we start to pick up momentum and the captain took a wrong turn and crashed right into the boat,” said Lorenzo.

So he immediately jumped in and swam toward them.

“I knew it was do or die. I didn’t know what condition they were in, but I just know how to get to them and help out,” said Lorenzo.

One by one, he rescued his father, his cousin and his aunt.

“So the first one I got to at the site of the crash was my father — he sustained broken ribs and a contusion of the lung — pulled him up out of the water and to the backside of the boat,” said Lorenzo. :That’s when I found my cousin face down unconscious in the open water, I tried to stabilize her neck and head and keep her above water.”

Lorenzo also found his aunt, who suffered a broken arm. He stabilized all three of them until emergency medical services could arrive.

The lifeguard’s heroic efforts likely saved the lives of his family members.

“And not even three minutes on the route, and it was just – it was unfortunate, but I tried to do my best to help them out,” said Lorenzo.

He creditted his training as a Hollywood Ocean Rescue lifeguard for being able to pull off the miracle he did.

“I got to give credit to everybody here who’s always helped me out and just showed me the way,” said Lorenzo.

His mother is especially proud of him.

“Beyond proud of Marcelo and his achievements, his training that he received here,” said Marcelo’s mother. “Like he said, he didn’t react, he just acted.”

Despite suffering serious injuries, Lorenzo’s loved ones are all in recovery following hospitalizations and surgeries.

Lorenzo is set to be honored for his bravery at a city commission meeting next week.

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