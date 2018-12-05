Hockey fans throw over 34,000 teddy bears on the ice for charity

HERSHEY, Pa. (WSVN) — Hockey fans in Pennsylvania broke a world record by throwing tens of thousands of teddy bears onto the ice following a game — and it was all for a good cause.

Fans attending the Hershey Bears game against the Binghamton Devils brought the stuffed animals for the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss, with all of the toys going to area charities.

In all, more than 34,000 bears ended up on the ice following the team’s 6-3 win, shattering the team’s previous record of 25,000 bears donated last year.

The Teddy Bear Toss also set a new world record.

The team says the stuffed animals will be donated to approximately 30 area charities, including children’s hospitals.