Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $17 per hour

(WSVN) - The minimum wage for Hobby Lobby employees is going up.

The company announced they will raise the minimum wage for their employees to $17 an hour.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship.”

Hobby Lobby said they have raised their minimum wage 10 times over the last 11 years. In 2014, they raised their minimum wage to $15.

“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” said Green.

