Hoax message about clone accounts making rounds on Facebook

(WSVN) - Experts are urging Facebook users to watch out for a hoax message that is making rounds on the social media site.

Some users are being duped into thinking that their accounts have been cloned due to a viral message that says the sender got a duplicate friend request from the recipient.

The message then tells the receiver to forward it to their friends.

This prompts everyone else who receives it to believe their accounts may have also been cloned.

Experts urge people who get these messages to just delete them.

