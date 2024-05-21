MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSVN) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash caught on camera over the weekend that injured a 57-year-old man and a 16-year-old.

A news crew was on the scene when a stolen car lost control and slammed into a parked minivan. Both the man inside the van and the teenager in the stolen car were taken to the hospital.

“You could see the first kid, the driver he got out and he ran. Yeah I’ve never seen something like that before,” said witness Grey McEachern, who was being interviewed about a nearby shooting when the crash occurred.

Milwaukee Police confirmed that the car was recently stolen and had a group of teenagers inside. the driver who fled the scene is still at large.

“That car could’ve killed somebody because it ran onto the grass. There were children on the grass,” added McEachern.

A report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum stated that stolen vehicles and reckless driving are a concern for residents, based on 16 community listening sessions that included Milwaukee Police and city officials.

“The passenger in that video that you just showed me, he couldn’t even get up. He couldn’t even move. You know he tried to get out of the car and he collapsed. You don’t want that to be your kid or a kid you care about. Let’s have these conversations and lets put a stop to this,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Milwaukee Police are still looking for the driver of the stolen vehicle. The investigation continues.

