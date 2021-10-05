ARLINGTON, Va. (WSVN) — History was made at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier recently.

For the first time in the 84-year-history of the vigil, an all-female guard change occurred. The moment took place on the 30,770th continuous day of guarding.

On a recent Autumn morning at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in @ArlingtonNatl, history was made. For the first time in the 84-year vigil, on the 30770th day of continuous guarding, an all-female guard change occurred with the 38th Sergeant of the Guard.#Tomb100 pic.twitter.com/JndxF9VVuK — The Old Guard (@USArmyOldGuard) October 1, 2021

The change also happened as Sgt. 1st Class Chelsea Porterfield took was preparing to take her final walk. Sg.t Porterfield is the first woman to lead the Tomb Guards as Sergeant of the Guard.

According to the Society of the Honor Guard, the changing of the guard takes place either every hour or every 30 minutes. During the hours where Arlington Cemetery is closed, the guard is changed every two hours.

At no point since 1937, has the tomb ever been unguarded.

