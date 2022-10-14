(WSVN) - It is the season of ghosts and goblins.

In Minnesota, a famous ship has become a destination for paranormal activity.

“It’s a beautiful ship. The flagship of the SS Steel,” said Lucie Amundsen with the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

For decades, all 610 feet of the William A. Irvin cruised across Lake Superior.

When it was decommissioned in 1978, the ship found a permanent home in Duluth, Minnesota.

It opens its hatches to history tours but one month out of the year, it turns into a nightmare.

Mariners are replaced by monsters with a legitimate scare around every corner.

“There it is. There it is. I knew that was coming,” said a reporter after he got scared on the Duluth Haunted Ship tour.

Chris Allen, a paranormal expert, believes a ship that carried sailors in its former life now carries ghosts.

“I think part of it is there are a lot of things attached to it,” said Allen. “First of all, there was an accident in the boiler room.”

A sailor later died as a result of that accident and legend has it his spirit is still there.

Allen used paranormal tools when he spent nights alone in what he called “the ghost vessel” as he documented his experience and took pictures.

“So please, if there is anybody in this room or on this floor, feel free to come in here. We are not here to harm you,” said Allen as he attempted to contact the ghosts.

Allen believes the spirit of a girl named Maggie haunts a room near the front of the ship.

Ghosthunters also think the spirit of Captain John McDonough, better known as Captain Kidd, still spends time in his quarters.

They used an EchoVox, used to detect voices of spirits, to try and talk to him.

“He usually says simple things like hello. We did get a ‘get out’ one time,” said Allen.

“Oftentimes you hear those footsteps continuing through the landing up here, sometimes they stop after a couple of steps, sometimes you hear it pass through here,” said a tour guide in a video.

Whether you believe in the supernatural or not, this ship will try really hard to convince you that you are not alone.

“I would say be skeptical but keep an open mind because there are things that are unexplained,” said Allen.

Three different paranormal investigation groups have surveyed the ship and it’s listed as one of the most haunted places in Duluth.

