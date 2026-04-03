GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A historic American flag that flew proudly above Gettysburg as soldiers returned from battle in 1863 is now on public display for the first time.

“Until today, it’s been in a box in our archives. And so now the public will get to enjoy it,” said Andrew Dalton, the president of Gettysburg History.

Silent reminder of history

The flag, tattered, torn and tarnished with wear, hangs quietly as a silent reminder of history.

“A young man named Daniel Skelly grabbed this flag and ran up to the top of the roof of the store where he worked and flew it off the side of the roof to welcome the Union troops as they marched by,” Dalton said.

“It’s just sensational. The flag was actually donated to our historical society by Daniel Skelly Junior, his son,” said Tim Smith, a historian with Gettysburg History.

Flag represents strength and resiliency

The flag is still here, more than 150 years later, for all to see. With broad stripes and bright stars, historians say the flag represented strength and resiliency following the Battle of Gettysburg.

Now, it serves as a reminder of the country’s journey to 250 years.

“It gave me goosebumps. Really did. To know that that was actually flown over Gettysburg on July 4, 1863,” said Jacqueline White, the owner of the Dobbin House.

Centerpiece of the Spirit of 1776 exhibit

The flag is the centerpiece of the Spirit of 1776 exhibit at the Beyond the Battle Museum. The opening of the exhibit coincides with the start of the fourth annual Gettysburg Film Festival. This year’s program focuses on the American Revolution.

“The fact that the United States were able to defeat the British Empire is really a stunning moment in world history. And now we’re going to explore that and how that happened. It became the country that we are today,” said Jake Boritt, the director of the Gettysburg Film Festival.

Visiting this exhibit is just one way to get a look at history this weekend. The Gettysburg Film Festival has a whole lineup of events running through Saturday in Gettysburg.

The Spirit of 1776 exhibit is free and open to the public.

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