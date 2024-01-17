MIAMI (WSVN) - A California man become the first African American to undergo a face transplant. Now in South Florida to be interviewed for a documentary, Robert Chelsea passionately shares his journey and advocates for increased organ donation awareness.

“I have been rejoicing since the accident. God has just covered me,” said Chelsea in an interview with 7News.

Chelsea’s face and body were severely disfigured in a 2013 crash outside his California home.

“I was used to what I had even though my face looked a mess, I was used to it,” he recalled. “Turned out that Richie, my Good Samaritan and now personal friend, assisted me out of the car. He says he tried to take my arm, but my arms were melting.”

Years later, facing a face transplant opportunity in 2018, Chelsea declined the first offer due to concerns about looking like a different person as the donor’s skin was much fairer skin than his. Of course, Chelsea’s doctors understood this concern.

“It was not difficult to adjust to the new face because I have yet to adjust to the new face,” he said as he chuckled. “When I look in the mirror I still see somebody else.”

Addressing racial disparities in organ transplantation, Chelsea sheds light on the prolonged waits black patients endure for organs.

Despite constituting 13% of the world population, African Americans account for 30% of the transplant waiting list. Chelsea highlights the impact of mistreatment in healthcare, contributing to a decline in organ donor willingness.

Motivated to bring about change, Chelsea noted the need to encourage organ donation, particularly among African Americans. He challenges the racial disparity in visible transplants like those involving skin, arms, and legs.

“Instead of increasing, they’ve decreased in terms of ratio and they still will as long as they are mistreated the way they are,” said Chelsea. “So it’s essential that we encourage others to be a part of this process.”

The racial disparity may not mean much when it comes to internal organs, but they are vital for visible transplants, like those of legs, arms and skin. Chelsea wants those statistics to change.

“This of how my face transplant is one aspect, of something new and great and that can help so many people, but what about all of those individuals that have that need?” explained Chelsea.

Chelsea was used to living with the scarred version of his body, but he recognized the surgery came with a bigger purpose.

“I asked our Heavenly Father,” he said. “‘I know you want me to share, but my lips are burned, and part of my tongue, so how do you want me?’ And I immediately got an answer, it was ‘kindness.'”

Embracing a bigger purpose, Chelsea, despite his own challenges, founded the Robert Chelsea Foundation. The nonprofit aims to promote organ donation, encouraging African Americans to participate in this life-saving process.

Chelsea will undergo an eye replacement surgery during his stay in Miami. Remarkably, the doctor who will perform the procedure has had the eye surgery done on himself.

