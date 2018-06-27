Hilarious video shows cat gagging after smelling salt and vinegar chips

PHILADELPHIA (WSVN) — A cat found out the hard way that not all human food is appealing.

The cat’s owner, Twitter user @julsmadison, said she was eating salt and vinegar chips when her pet Missy desperately tried to grab one of the chips.

“Stop! You’re not going to like it!” Missy’s owner warned.

Naturally, the cat didn’t listen, so the owner relented and put the chip in front of the feline’s nose.

The strong smell of the salt and vinegar seasoning was too much; one whiff made Missy audibly gag.

She eventually gave up on getting a snack and went to bed, her owner says.

The video has quickly gone viral on Twitter, with over 253,000 retweets and 5.8 million views in just two days.

I told my cat she wasn’t gonna like this salt and vinegar chip but she didn’t listen to me smh SHE GAGGED pic.twitter.com/W2hzsxBTJ3 — julianna (@julsmadison) June 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.