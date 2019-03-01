High school warns parents about students getting drunk off of vanilla extract

A high school in Atlanta issued a statement to parents this week, warning them about students getting drunk off of vanilla extract.

School officials at Grady High School explained it was not just any vanilla extract, but Trader Joe’s Pure Bourbon Vanilla Extract.

The school’s statement posted on their Facebook account said, “This is not an indictment of Trader Joe’s at all, but parents please be aware that this product contains 35% alcohol and we have discovered that some students have consumed this intoxicant. Another thing to keep an eye out for.”

School officials believe the students would add the extract into cups of coffee purchased at a nearby Starbucks.

One bottle of the extract is sold for $9 in stores and about $17 on Amazon.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.