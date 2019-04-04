High school robotics team builds special wheelchair for toddler

FARMINGTON, Minn. (WSVN) — A high school robotics team came together to build a special wheelchair for a 2-year-old boy.

According to KARE, the Farmington Public Schools’ Rogue Robotics Team built an electric wheelchair for little Cillian Jackson after they discovered his family couldn’t afford a similar one for $20,000.

Jackson’s mobility is impacted by a rare genetic condition, and his parents said their insurance likely wouldn’t cover a wheelchair since Cillian lacks the maturity and focus to operate one.

When the students heard the family’s predicament, they jumped at the opportunity to help.

After two weeks and with some help from the University of Delaware, the team constructed a small wheelchair for Cillian to get around.

The team replaced the electrical components in a Power Wheels toy and mounted a seat from a bicycle carrier to create the chair. The team also designed a joystick so Cillian can operate the chair.

The joystick also bears Cillian’s name.

Cillian’s parents said the wheelchair has helped with his mobility.

“This really helps him explore like he’s never been able to do before,” Cillan’s mom said.

