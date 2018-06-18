High school receptionist belts out ‘At Last’ over intercom on final day of class

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WSVN) — A viral video proves that students aren’t the only ones excited about the end of the school year!

Regina Ballard, a receptionist for North Lincoln High School in North Carolina, posted video on Facebook of herself singing a revised version of the classic Etta James song “At Last” over the school’s PA system.

“That’s it. It’s 3 o’clock, y’all. At 3:15, it’s official,” Ballard announced before raising the volume of an instrumental version of the song on her computer.

She changed some of the lyrics for the special occasion, singing, “at last, summer break has come along.”

“I love my job, y’all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands & family,” the 57-year-old wrote in the video’s caption.

It has been viewed over 857,000 times on Facebook in less than a week.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.