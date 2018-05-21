High school graduate does hilarious celebratory dance during graduation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WSVN) — Graduation is a time for celebration, but one graduate looks extremely happy to be receiving his diploma!

In a video posted to Instagram, a graduate from Broadmoor High School in Louisiana showed off his impressive dance skills after receiving his diploma.

His moves were met with cheers and applause from the crowd, and the video garnered over half a million views in less than 24 hours!

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.