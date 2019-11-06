High school football player prays with opponent whose mother is battling cancer

SHERMAN, Texas (WSVN) — A Texas high school football player’s show of support for an opponent going through a rough patch has gone viral.

According to KXII, Sherman High School senior Gage Smith had a couple of key plays in a football game against opposing high school West Mesquite. However, Smith’s actions after the game are what many people are remembering.

“When you’re playing the game, you’re playing to win and the other team is the enemy, but afterwards you still have respect for the other opponent,” Smith said.

Smith said he knows West Mesquite player Ty Jordan from a select 7-on-7 team they both played on. Jordan’s mother is battling cancer, and Smith asked to pray with him after the game.

“I just had a moment with him praying over him, his mom, and his family,” Smith told KXII.

A photo of the moment was posted to Facebook by Jordan’s aunt. It has since gone viral.

Smith said the moment was about compassion.

“To see that it blew up I was very surprised by it, and I wasn’t expecting it to be like that you know, I was just doing it for him and doing it for his mom and his family,” Smith said. “Football brings people together in so many different ways, and that was just one example of it that night.”

