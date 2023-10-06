WASHINGTON (WSVN) – A Hialeah man was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol, the United States Department of Justice said in a news release.

The disruption occurred during a joint session of the U.S. Congress to certify the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

According to officials, Gilbert Fonticoba, 49, a member of the “Vice City” chapter of the Proud Boys in Miami, participated in the illegal entry of the Capitol grounds and building, helping dismantle barricades and advancing with the mob. He was arrested by the FBI on Oct. 26, 2021, in Miami.

Fonticoba’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2024. The felony obstruction charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, along with potential financial penalties.

Over 1,100 individuals have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, with more than 400 facing charges of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

