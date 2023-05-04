(CNN) – A terrifying scene involving an out-of-control stroller turned into a hectic moment for a good Samaritan.

The scene unfolded at a carwash nestled along a busy Southern California roadway.

Surveillance video shows a woman fall and lose control of a baby in a stroller. She struggles to get up as the winds push the stroller to the busy road. That’s when Ron Nessman went from a complete stranger, to a hero.

“I didn’t have time to even think about it. You just react,” Nessman said.

Nessman rushed over and caught the runaway stroller just before it entered the bustling roadway. He returned the stroller to the woman who was waiting to hug her sudden, speedy savior.

“I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I did nothing. I’m just glad I realized it and was on it,” he said.

