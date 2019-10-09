Hero K-9 finds missing 3-year-old child within 10 minutes

SIDNEY, Ohio (CNN) — An Ohio sheriff’s K-9 is being hailed as a hero for sniffing out the location of a missing 3-year-old child on Tuesday.

Just before 1 p.m., Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a missing child, according to authorities.

Within minutes of arriving on scene, K-9 Bandit picked up the scent and led his handler to the missing child, the department stated.

“This is exactly why we have dog units, watching this track you could tell very well that Bandit had the scent of the child and was well on his way to finding him,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.