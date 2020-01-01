Here’s what’s open and closed New Years Day

(CNN/WSVN) — It’s the first day of 2020 and you need to get your resolutions in order. That might mean a visit to the bank or a few hours (minutes?) at the gym. Or a shopping trip.

Here’s what’s open and closed on New Years Day. Hours vary by location and some places close early for the holiday, so it’s best to call ahead to check.

OPEN

Target — Open regular hours

Walmart — Open regular hours

Kroger– Open regular hours

Publix — Open, but many stores have limited hours

Whole Foods — Open, but many stores have limited hours

Movie theaters — Open regular hours

Zoos — Open regular hours

Malls — Most malls and department stores are open. Call your local stores to check.

Dadeland Mall: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Dolphin Mall: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Southland Mall: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Aventura Mall: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sawgrass Mills Mall: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Pembroke Lakes Mall: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Westland Mall: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

History Miami Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Get your culture in today from 10am–6pm and tomorrow we’re giving you a fresh stART with mindful meditation, artful journaling for 2020, music, fresh juice-based beverages, and more, as part of our #free Community Night. https://t.co/YWzm8FfdRm — Pérez Art Museum Miami (@pamm) January 1, 2020

CLOSED

Trader Joe’s — Closed

Costco — Closed

Aldi — Closed

Government-run locations, such as the Department of Motor Vehicles and public libraries, are most likely going to be closed.

The US Postal Service will not deliver mail Wednesday, and US post offices are closed as well. FedEx and UPS will also be closed.

Banks are generally closed, although ATMs are always available.

