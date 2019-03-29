Helicopter creates massive cloud of pollen during flyover

FRANKLIN, Ga. (WSVN) — If you have allergies, you may want get ready, pollen is making a comeback.

Video posted to Facebook by the the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division shows a cloud of pollen being kicked up by a helicopter flying over a forest in Franklin.

“Pollen anyone? Check out the pollen wave stirred up by a prescribed burn helicopter,” the department posted on Facebook.

Since being posted, the video has been shared thousands of times.

_____

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.