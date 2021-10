(WSVN) - The heaviest pumpkin in the United States has been disqualified from the competition because of a tiny crack.

A Wisconsin man grew the heaviest pumpkin, weighing in at about 2,520 pounds.

But the pumpkin cracked from internal pressure and the awkward way it was growing.

The giant pumpkin would have won its grower $20,000.

