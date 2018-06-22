Heartwarming video shows baby hearing sound for the first time

FORT WORTH, Texas (WSVN) — A video showing a baby girl hearing sound for the first time is making the rounds on social media.

According to Fox 4, Anna and Will Esler were worried for the future of their 1-year-old daughter Ayla after she failed a hearing test.

“It was determined that she had profound hearing loss,” Anna Esler said.

While searching for a way to help their daughter, the parents went to Cook Children’s Hospital, where Ayla was able to receive a cochlear implant.

The hospital shared a video to Facebook, showing the moment Ayla heard sound for the first time.

Anna could be seen tearing up as she held a smiling and dancing Ayla.

“When I saw her happy and dancing and responding to sound for the first time in her life, I just lost it because we’ve been waiting a long time for that,” Anna said.

Doctors said it’s beneficial to treat hearing loss at a very young age so there are no developmental and speech delays.

Ayla’s father said he now sings to his daughter.

“She calmed down this morning when I was singing to her,” Will said. “It was pretty special.”

Ayla will soon begin receiving auditory verbal therapy to help her begin learning to speak.

