Heartwarming video showing stepdad opening gift on Father’s day goes viral

(WSVN) - A heartwarming video showing a stepfather opening a gift on Father’s Day has gone viral.

Sophia Kallie posted a video on Twitter showing her stepfather opening up his gift on Father’s Day.

In the tweet, Sophia said her stepdad would leave a note on her door each day to inspire her while she was in middle school.

Sophia said she kept all the notes and now, six years later, she gave him back the notes in a frame.

Sophia’s stepfather could be seen tearing up while his voice cracked as he thanked her.

Since being posted, Sophia’s video has been retweeted over 110,000 times and has received over 586,000 likes.

