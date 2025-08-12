(WSVN) - A hearing is set to resume on Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse in Miami to discuss the migrant detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

The lawsuit claims the facility threatens environmentally sensitive wetlands and endangered species that live there, and would be destroying billions of dollars already spent on environmental restoration.

A federal judge put a two-week halt to construction on August 7, barring the installation of any new industrial lighting, paving, filling, excavation or fencing as she considers whether it violates environmental laws.

According to the temporary order, the state of Florida and President Donald Trump’s administration can continue to use the facility and house detainees there, but any further construction is currently on hold.

The site has become the center of protests since its opening. On Sunday, people from different faiths came together to pray for those inside.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.