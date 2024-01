There has been an increase in measles cases in children. The CDC warned health providers to be on alert following several outbreaks among unvaccinated children.

Symptoms are said to appear a week or two after the exposure and can include a runny nose, cough and high fevers.

This comes as vaccinations rates have dropped in the U.S.

