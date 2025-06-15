MIAMI (WSVN) - Health officials in Boston said someone infected with measles recently flew to South Florida.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, the passenger boarded a JetBlue flight from Boston to Miami on Sunday, June 8.

Health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working to identify and notify passengers who may have been exposed to the virus.

“This case of measles highlights the importance of obtaining the MMR vaccine to protect ourselves and our community. The MMR vaccine is highly effective at preventing measles infection and also protects against mumps and rubella,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston.

