Health officials: Salmonella outbreak linked to Seattle Costco deli

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say a recent salmonella outbreak has been linked to a deli at a Costco store outside Seattle.

KING-TV reports King County Public Health authorities are investigating the source of the late August outbreak that resulted in seven reported cases of illness and one person hospitalized.

Officials say the outbreak was connected to food prepared in the deli at the Costco Wholesale store in Issaquah, which is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) east of downtown Seattle.

They say the people who reported sickness have all recovered, but the source has not been identified.

Health investigators allowed operations to resume last week following the cleaning and disinfection of the deli.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.