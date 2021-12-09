MIAMI (WSVN) - The omicron variant continues to spread across the country, including Florida.

Top health experts are saying booster shots could be the key to combatting the new strain.

The omicron variant has now been found in almost 20 states across the United States.

“December 2021, we’re certainly not where we want to be, right?” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to The Associated Press.

Earlier this week, one omicron case was reported in St. Lucie County, the other in Tampa.

Walensky, however, said there is some good news.

“So far, the disease has been mild,” Walensky said. “There has been one hospitalization and no deaths.”

Walensky said three-fourths of the first 50 omicron cases reported in the US came from people who are vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Pfizer and Biotech scientists released findings that show two doses of its vaccine does not sufficiently protect against omicron, but a booster increases protection by about 25 times.

“I just want to see people be optimally protected,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “That’s what I’m concerned about. For me, that’s unequivocally and unquestionably getting a third shot boost.”

While the new variant appears to not make people as sick as the delta variant does, experts said they are concerned with how quickly omicron appears to be spreading.

“We have found the omicron variant is doubling faster than any of the three previous waves,” said Salim Abdool Karim, South African epidemiologist.

Health leaders are urging everyone to do their part by getting both the vaccine and the booster shot.

“When I look to what the future holds, so much of that is definitely about the science, but it’s also about coming together as a community to do things that prevent disease in yourself and one another,” said Walensky.

