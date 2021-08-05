(WSVN) - A new COVID-19 variant is adding more urgency to the push to get people vaccinated.

Health officials on Thursday shared their concerns over the new Delta Plus variant.

This sub-strain is able to connect to the human cell more effectively.

Officials are still looking into how contagious Delta Plus is, but it has already been detected in the United States.

