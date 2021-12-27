(WSVN) - Health experts say it may be time for people to update their cloth face masks.

With the highly contagious omicron variant spreading at a fast pace, officials are recommending wearing three-ply surgical masks — those disposable medical masks sold at pharmacies or grocery stores.

They also said people can double up and wear a cloth mask on top of a surgical one.

The cloth mask, by itself, does not provide enough protection, they said.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.