Hazelnut Spread M&M’s coming to stores in April

(WSVN) - M&M’s will soon be adding a new flavor that has Nutella fans obsessing.

Mars announced that fans can expect to see Hazelnut Spread M&M’s on store shelves in April.

If you just can’t wait until then, head over to social media this Saturday for your chance to win a pack early.

Just use the hashtag #GoHazelnutty, and within a few hours a pack could arrive at your door. Good luck!

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.