Hawaiian Airlines to offer non-stop flights from Orlando to Hawaii

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Traveling to Hawaii just got a little bit simpler.

Starting Saturday, Hawaiian Airlines will offer two weekly non-stop flights between Orlando International Airport and Honolulu International Airport.

“We are thrilled to announce that Central Florida residents can look forward to nonstop service to Hawai‘i, and that Orlando International Airport is officially Florida’s connection to the aloha state,” said Phil Brown, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

The approximately 11-hour flight will be on the airline’s 278-seat Airbus A330 aircraft, which also includes 18 first class seats. The plane will also feature 68 of their Extra Comfort premium economy seats which provide more legroom and enhanced amenities, along with 192 Main Cabin seats.

Tickets can be purchased on the airline’s website.

