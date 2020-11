(WSVN) - The Havana International Airport in Cuba will be reopening this weekend.

Cuban State Media reported that travelers have to submit a health declaration and be tested for COVID-19.

The airport has been closed for seven months due to the pandemic.

The country has reported more than 7,000 cases and at least 130 virus-related deaths.

