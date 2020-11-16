Havana International airport reopens for the first time since coronavirus lockdown

(WSVN) - After more than seven months, Havana International Airport has reopened.

The airport offered commercial flights on Sunday for the first time since its lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Their reopening comes ahead of a crucial November through March tourism season for the island.

The country does not require passengers to get tested before traveling to the island, but they will be tested upon arrival.

