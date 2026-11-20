HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) — A dramatic water geyser shot 20 to 30 feet into the air along Route 17 South in Hasbrouck Heights on Friday morning after an air valve on a water main failed, disrupting traffic and forcing some businesses to shut down.

The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m., at the height of the morning commute, near the Hasbrouck Heights football field and Franklin Avenue.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed water surging high above the roadway as crews responded to the scene. All three southbound lanes were initially closed as water gushed into the air for several hours, according to eyewitnesses.

Just after 10 a.m., crews were able to stop the flow of water and reopen one lane of Route 17, allowing traffic to begin moving through the area again.

The incident was initially believed to be a water main break. However, Veolia later said an air valve on the water main had failed.

Businesses along the corridor did not immediately lose water service, but water was later shut off so repairs could be made.

The outage forced some businesses to suspend operations.

“I didn’t see anything. And then I came out, and I saw all the police come, like, what’s going on over there? And then I saw the geyser. I’m like, what the heck?” said Kathy Aitken of Philly Pretzel Shop. “I said, let me hurry up and make my mixes and make my dough in case we don’t have water. And I did, and now we don’t have water, so we have to shut down and call all the customers that have orders and say we can’t fulfill today.”

Other businesses said customers found ways around the traffic backups to continue supporting local shops.

“A lot of people still coming in,” said Jeli Sapuay, manager of Roast’d. “We have an online processing order in the morning, and we got a lot of people in the morning. We still have some dedicated customers to try to get here.”

Photos taken by witnesses before sunrise showed flooding on parts of the roadway and in nearby parking lots.

Repairs remained underway Friday afternoon. Businesses were notified that water service could be interrupted for up to 24 hours while crews worked to fix the problem, although Veolia had not provided a timetable for when repairs would be completed.

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