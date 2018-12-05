Harvard researcher says just 6 French fries is a healthier serving

(WSVN) - A Harvard researcher says that a serving of six French fries is a far healthier amount than a typical serving.

According to the New York Times, Harvard professor Eric Rimm says potatoes are “starch bombs,” and are some of least healthiest vegetables.

When fried in oil and topped with salt, cheese or other toppings, Rimm said potatoes can be turned into a “weapon of dietary destruction.”

Rimm also added that eating smaller portions would be much more beneficial to a person’s health.

“There aren’t a lot of people who are sending back three-quarters of an order of French fries,” Dr. Rimm said. “I think it would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six French fries.”

A 2017 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition said potatoes are linked to an increased risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease due to their high glycemic index.

Researchers also found that participants who ate fried potatoes two to three times a week were at a higher risk of mortality compared to those who ate potatoes that weren’t fried.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.