Harry and Meghan share first kiss as husband and wife

(CNN) — Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their first kiss as a married couple, after a joyous and modern wedding full of firsts for Britain’s royal family.

Now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the newlyweds emerged from their ceremony in St. George’s Chapel and kissed on the grounds of Windsor Castle after marrying in front of of hundreds of guests, including British celebrities and many from across the Atlantic, such as Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and George and Amal Clooney.

Couples do not typically kiss in Church of England wedding ceremonies, but it has been tradition for royal couple to kiss publicly soon after for the world to see.

