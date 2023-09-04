Harley-Davidson, the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer, has issued a safety warning and recall for more than 65,000 motorcycles due to concerns related to tire pressure and control issues that could potentially lead to accidents.

The recall includes several Harley-Davidson models manufactured from 2018 through the current year, affecting a wide range of riders across the nation.

Along with the potential loss of tire pressure, the issues of the recall revolve around the impact on the control and stability of the motorcycles. This safety concern has prompted Harley-Davidson to take proactive measures to ensure the well-being of its riders and road users.

Owners of affected models are advised to look for notifications, which are expected to be sent out later this week. These notifications will provide detailed information on the recall process, including instructions on how to obtain a replacement for the affected components.

The motorcycle company said all replacements will be offered free of charge at authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships. For more information, click here.

Any Harley-Davidson owners can search for recall information on their vehicles here.

