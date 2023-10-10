(WSVN) - The U.S. State Department describes Hamas as a terrorist organization Its primary goal is to eliminate Israel and create a Palestinian country in its place.

While organized in the 80’s, Hamas rose to power in 2007 after winning elections in the Gaza strip.

“Well initially, they were supported because they were seen as pious, they were seen as that they were going to uphold Islamic values, that they were going to be less corrupt than the Palestinian authority,” said Eric lob, professor at FIU.

Lob said since then, Hamas has been running Gaza with an iron fist, which makes it hard to gauge how much support they actually have in the region.

“Everyday Palestinian civilians who live there, some may support their military actions against Israel but others pay the price,” he said. “A lot of civilians as we are seeing today, as hundreds are killed and thousands are injured or dislocated within Gaza with really nowhere to go, ultimately they pay the price for Hamas’ military actions.”

Hamas does have support of other Middle Eastern countries, namely Iran.

For a long time, Iran has supported Hamas, in different ways militarily I would say largely ” Lob said. “Rockets, drones, training, intelligence logistics.”

And while there were celebrations in Iran after Saturday’s attacks, Lob said it’s too early to speculate on what role Iran actually played.

“The Biden administration is still trying to piece through and other governments and intelligence agencies are still trying to piece through or find evidence for, you know the tangible role that Iran has played,” he said. “It’s still unclear, let’s say, exactly what Iran has done.”

Tensions between Hamas and Israel have been heightened all year. Reuters is reporting Hamas ally, Qatar, is stepping in to help negotiate the release of hostages from Saturday’s attacks.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.