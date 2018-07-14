PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant has resigned amid widespread unrest following his failed attempt to increase fuel prices.

Lafontant told Haiti’s Chamber of Deputies on Saturday that he sent President Jovenel Moise his resignation letter.

The deputies had called on the prime minister to answer questions after violent riots took place between July 6 and 8 in protest of the government’s attempt to raise fuel prices by up to 51 percent.

At least seven people were killed and dozens of businesses were looted or destroyed during three days of demonstrations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.