MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of Haitian immigrants across South Florida will be at risk of deportation once their legal protections expire on Tuesday.

Despite calls for an intervention from legal and activist groups, the Trump administration is set to end temporary protected status for thousands of Haitians nationwide.

“A lot of people are going to be facing deportation. A lot of people are going to be facing [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] for the first time,” said immigration attorney Patricia Elizee.

Speaking to 7News on Monday, Elizee said the expiration of these legal protections could disrupt the lives of many in the community.

“Everyone who is currently on TPS and is a Haitian national will go back to either the status that they had before, or they will be here illegally. They will not be able to work, they will not be able to get a driver’s license, they will not be able to function like they used to,” she said.

Elizee is among many in the community urging the administration to reconsider its decision. Last month, local leaders gathered to speak in support of Haitian immigrants.

“We need to protect the human dignity of the Haitians,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski.

The group said the loss to the workforce in the community could be crippling and that they do not want these people to return to their destabilized home country.

“This is a disaster,” said a local official.

“This is not who we are,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“This is a humanitarian crisis,” said U.S Rep. Frederica Wilson.

But in the past week, Homeland Security Sec Kristi Noem spoke about the expiration of the protections during a trip to Miami International Airport.

“It’s a program that has long existed in law. It was always meant to be temporary. As TPS for Haiti expires, those individuals can all work with us to see if it is following the law to stay here, and if not, they will return home,” she said.

Those affected are awaiting a decision from a federal judge in Washington, D.C., who is expected to rule on the administration’s decision before Tuesday.

In the meantime, Elizee said Haitians with temporary protected status need to have a plan.

“Right now is not the time to panic. Not only a plan for your immigration status and your immigration history, but also for your family. You want to make sure you sit down with the proper legal professional so that you know what your options are legally,” she said.

For those looking for help, Elizee suggests reaching out to the Haitian Lawyers Association. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.