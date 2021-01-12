Haiti marks 11th anniversary of devastating earthquake

(WSVN) - Tuesday marks the agonizing 11th anniversary of the earthquake that devastated Haiti.

The catastrophic, magnitude 7.0 quake struck west of the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Death toll estimates vary, but it’s believed to have killed hundreds of thousands of people and impacted roughly 3 million others.

A quarter-million homes and 30,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed, including the presidential palace.

