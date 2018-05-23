Hairstylist: man with name of Las Vegas shooter spoke of shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A hairstylist says a client named Stephen Paddock spoke in the months before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that a concert venue was susceptible to attack.

Documents released by Las Vegas police Wednesday say the stylist told investigators after the Oct. 1 shooting that the comments from the client in late June or July were strange and reported them to police. The claims couldn’t be verified because police blacked out all witness names.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire from his high-rise hotel suite onto an outdoor concert below, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

In an interview with police on Oct. 10, the stylist says the client mentioned he couldn’t believe an outdoor arena was built because a shooter could fire into the crowd from the casino across the way.

The stylist said a woman arrived and believed it was Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

The stylist said, “I asked her, `Do you know what he’s been saying to me? She’s like, `Oh, what, about somebody shooting into a crowd and, you know, wanting to hurt a lot of people?”‘

The stylist told police that the client said, “I wonder what she’s worried about? She’ll be out of the country.”

The stylist says they reported it to police days later.

