Haagen-Dazs releases alcohol-infused ice creams

(WSVN) - Haagen-Dazs has just rolled out a new line of ice cream flavors that are perfect for those times you want to cool off and calm your nerves.

The brand has rolled out a line of alcohol-infused ice cream.

The line of seven flavors include Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, Bourbon Praline Pecan, Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee and Irish Cream Cookie Squares.

The ice cream flavors all contain less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume.

According to Food&Wine, the alcohol-infused ice creams are already available in some stores around the country. However, they will be widely available by April.

